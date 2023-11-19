Dan Mullen asks interesting question after UCLA-USC game

USC’s disastrous season got even worse with a loss to rival UCLA on Saturday night, and former Florida coach Dan Mullen posed an interesting question after the game.

Following the Trojans’ 38-20 loss to UCLA, Mullen took a not-so-subtle swipe at USC head coach Lincoln Riley.

Are we sure that they have the right coach on the hot seat in LA. — Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) November 18, 2023

“Are we sure that they have the right coach on the hot seat in LA,” Mullen wrote on X.

Mullen was referring to the talk that UCLA head coach Chip Kelly is in danger of losing his job. One recent report claimed Kelly could be fired after Saturday’s game, but he may be safe for a short while longer after leading the Bruins to a win over USC.

Mullen, of course, was wondering if Riley should be on the hot seat. Riley is only in his second season with USC, so he is not going anywhere. However, it certainly does not reflect well on Riley that USC is now 7-5 after beginning the season 6-0. The Trojans went from national title contender to fringe bowl team in just a couple of months.

Riley seemed to say all the right things after the loss to UCLA. He will now face the challenge of quickly turning things around after Caleb Williams leaves for the NFL.