Report: Dan Mullen spoke to AD about 1 head coach job

Dan Mullen remains a fairly desired coaching candidate just two years after being fired by Florida.

Mullen, who is currently an analyst for ESPN, met with the athletic director for Syracuse on Wednesday, according to a report from CNY Central’s Tommy Sladek.

Dan Mullen met with Syracuse AD John Wildhack on Wednesday according to a source. — Tommy CNY (@TommySladek) November 24, 2023

Mullen was the head coach at Mississippi State from 2009-2017 and the coach at Florida from 2018-2021. He went 69-46 over his nine seasons at Mississippi State and even had them ranked No. 1 in the country at one point during the 2014 season. His success with the Bulldogs led the Gators to hire him. Though he started off well at Florida by going 21-5 over his first two seasons, Mullen was fired amid a 5-6 season in 2021.

Syracuse is in the market for a new head coach after firing Dino Babers. Mullen is from Pennsylvania and even began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Syracuse. He worked under Urban Meyer at Bowling Green, Utah and Florida before branching out to become a head coach. The 51-year-old was the SEC Coach of the Year in 2014. It’s unclear just how strong of a candidate he is for the job.