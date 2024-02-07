Deion Sanders decides on new Colorado defensive coordinator

Deion Sanders is set to name a new defensive coordinator at Colorado.

Cincinnati Bengals secondary coach Robert Livingston is visiting Colorado on Wednesday and is the likely choice for the school’s new defensive coordinator. Livingston, a protege of highly-respected Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, has been Cincinnati’s secondary coach for the last eight years.

#Bengals secondary coach Robert Livingston is in Colorado today speaking with Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders and he’s expected to be named their new defensive coordinator. A Lou Anarumo discipline, he’s an impressive young coach. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 7, 2024

Livingston has been with the Bengals organization since 2012. Prior to that, he had a stint as an assistant with Vanderbilt. This would be his first job as a coordinator at any level, but his work with the Cincinnati defensive backs has won him praise.

The Buffaloes are going to look quite different in 2024, and understandably so. After a bright start to the season under Sanders, the team struggled down the stretch and saw a significant exodus of coaches at the end of the campaign. Livingston brings NFL experience to the role as Sanders looks to build a long-term program.