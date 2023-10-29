Deion Sanders’ son Shilo gets ejected on controversial targeting call

Deion Sanders’ son Shilo was ejected due to a targeting call on Saturday night, and many fans couldn’t believe it.

Shilo, who had forced a fumble with a big hit earlier in the game, was ejected after delivering a big hit in the second quarter of his Colorado Buffaloes’ game against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

UCLA had a 2nd-and-7 late in the second quarter and Ethan Garbers completed a short pass over the middle to Carsen Ryan. Ryan was nailed immediately by Shilo, who then flexed.

Shilo Sanders was ejected for this hit Right call?pic.twitter.com/TUJ2z0uiCJ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 29, 2023

Though that looked like a great, clean hit to many people who grew up watching football, Sanders was immediately ejected for targeting. The reason is because he led with his shoulder and hit a receiver in the neck/head area.

Shilo Sanders was ejected for targeting here, when he clearly leads with his shoulder Prime’s postgame comments should be good 🍿pic.twitter.com/44dx8jcPzE — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) October 29, 2023

Back in the day, that would have just been a classic hard hit. Nowadays, something like that will get you ejected.

Shilo Sanders, who is a senior safety, entered the game tied for Colorado’s lead with 36 tackles on the season. He is one of two of Deion Sanders’ sons who play for the Buffs.