 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, October 28, 2023

Deion Sanders’ son Shilo gets ejected on controversial targeting call

October 28, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Shilo Sanders delivers a hit

Deion Sanders’ son Shilo was ejected due to a targeting call on Saturday night, and many fans couldn’t believe it.

Shilo, who had forced a fumble with a big hit earlier in the game, was ejected after delivering a big hit in the second quarter of his Colorado Buffaloes’ game against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

UCLA had a 2nd-and-7 late in the second quarter and Ethan Garbers completed a short pass over the middle to Carsen Ryan. Ryan was nailed immediately by Shilo, who then flexed.

Though that looked like a great, clean hit to many people who grew up watching football, Sanders was immediately ejected for targeting. The reason is because he led with his shoulder and hit a receiver in the neck/head area.

Back in the day, that would have just been a classic hard hit. Nowadays, something like that will get you ejected.

Shilo Sanders, who is a senior safety, entered the game tied for Colorado’s lead with 36 tackles on the season. He is one of two of Deion Sanders’ sons who play for the Buffs.

Article Tags

Shilo Sanders
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus