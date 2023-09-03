Dez Bryant has suggestion for Deion Sanders about Travis Hunter

Dez Bryant was one member of the football world who was watching Saturday’s Colorado-TCU game with great enthusiasm. The former Dallas Cowboys star receiver weighed in on the game with some different thoughts from many other people.

Bryant was very impressed by the Buffaloes, and especially their two-way star Trais Hunter. But Bryant shared some unsolicited advice for Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, suggesting that the coach turn Hunter into a full-time defensive back and situational wide receiver.

TRAVIS HUNTER GOT THE TALENT TO PLAY BOTH SIDES OF THE BALL BUT YOU HAVE TO MANAGE HOW TO USE HIM IN CERTAIN SITUATIONS ILL MAKE HIM A FULL TIME DB BUILD SITUATIONAL PACKAGES ON OFFENSE BASED OFF DOWN AND DISTANCE FROM THE ENDZONE TRAVIS HUNTER IS HIM — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 2, 2023

Bryant was still impressed by Hunter but thinks some changes should be made.

Hunter, who transferred from Jackson State to Colorado to continue playing under Sanders, had 11 catches for 119 yards receiving. He also had three tackles and a big interception as a cornerback on defense.

Various media outlets tracked Hunter as playing a different amount of snaps in the game, but everyone had him at over 120 snaps.

Bryant might not think that Hunter will be able to keep it up, but maybe that’s just because he’s never seen someone go both ways full-time in college football. Guys like Charles Woodson and Deion Sanders were primarily DBs who also contributed on offense and special teams.

People used to say nobody could pitch and hit full-time until Shohei Ohtani proved it could be done. Why can’t Hunter go full-time both ways in college football?