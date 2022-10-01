Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel suffers scary injury on cheap shot hit

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel left Saturday’s game against TCU after taking a scary hit while sliding.

Gabriel was scrambling in the second quarter and went into a slide to avoid a hit. TCU’s Jamoi Hodge flew in anyway, smashing the sliding Gabriel with a very late hit. The quarterback may have even been briefly knocked out on the play, as he did not move initially after going down.

Hodge was ejected for targeting on the play. Gabriel was able to leave the field under his own power.

This is the exact sort of play that targeting was designed to eliminate. Hodge leads with his helmet and goes in extremely late, and there was little doubt that the call would be upheld.

Gabriel is in his first season with the Sooners after transferring from UCF. He entered play Saturday with 11 touchdowns and no interceptions in four games so far, though he had been struggling against TCU prior to the injury.