Ed Orgeron sends message to LSU fans amid Hurricane Ida

August 30, 2021
by Larry Brown

Ed Orgeron sent a message on Twitter Monday to fans in Louisiana amid Hurricane Ida.

Hurricane Ida, a Category 4 storm, has caused damage in Louisiana and surrounding states over the last few days. There have been at least two reported deaths related to the storm, lost power, and there is “catastrophic” damage being projected.

Athletic programs have moved locations amid the storm, including LSU’s football team, which is in Houston. Tigers head football coach Ed Orgeron shared this message of gratitude to Houston. He also expressed his thoughts for all the fans in Louisiana.

LSU is set to play its season opener at UCLA on Saturday. They are scheduled to host McNeese State and then Central Michigan, both at Tiger Stadium, in the following two weeks.

