ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky makes bold prediction about 1 QB in draft

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky on Friday shared a bold prediction about the upcoming NFL Draft.

Orlovsky, who played quarterback in the NFL and is an analyst for ESPN, said that he believes Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart will be drafted in the first round.

“Jaxson Dart is going in round 1,” Orlovsky wrote in a post on X.

Dart isn’t often talked about among the top quarterback prospects. Usually Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are the topic of conversation, as they are considered possible selections for the No. 1 overall pick.

Jalen Milroe, Dart, Quinn Ewers, Seth Henigan and Dillon Gabriel are among the other notable quarterback prospects for 2025.

Dart began his career at USC in 2021 but then transferred to Ole Miss, where he became a star for Lane Kiffin’s program. Dart passed for 10,617 yards and 72 touchdowns over his three seasons with the Rebels. He also rushed for 1,498 yards and 12 touchdowns with Ole Miss.

Where is all the Dart hype coming from? He had a good week at the Senior Bowl and is seemingly moving up draft charts.

Per Todd Mcshay, multiple scouts view Jaxson Dart as the QB2 in this year’s class 👀👀🎯 pic.twitter.com/wYxNie9tzt — Everything Ole Miss (@EverythingRebs) January 31, 2025

Here is one example of a nice TD pass Dart threw in the Senior Bowl: