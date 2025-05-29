Larry Brown Sports

Everyone had jokes for Dan Lanning after player decommitted from Oregon

Dan Lanning in a headset
Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Dan Lanning went all-out with a video announcing that he landed a big recruit earlier this month, but the move has turned the Oregon coach into a punchline now that the star player has bailed.

On May 10, Lanning and 5-star defensive edge rusher Richard Wesley found a unique way to share that Wesley had committed to Oregon. They filmed a video that first featured only Wesley talking about how he received interest from many schools but “there was one school that showed me the most love.” Wesley then asked, “You ready, coach?” as the camera panned to Lanning.

Lanning yelled “let’s get it!” before taking off his shirt and jumping into a pool with Wesley.

At some point between the filming of that video and this past Tuesday, Wesley had a change of heart. Chad Simmons of On3 reported that the Los Angeles Sierra Canyon product has decommittted from Oregon and is no longer on the Ducks’ pledge list. Wesley does still have an official visit lined up with Oregon on June 6, but the 2026 graduate will be visiting with several other top programs as well.

Naturally, Lanning was trolled on social media after news surfaced that he had lost the commitment from Wesley.

Lanning has done a fine job recruiting at Oregon. The Ducks went 10-3 the year he took over in 2022 and have managed to improve in each of the last two seasons. Oregon went 13-1 last season, with their only loss coming in the College Football Playoff.

There will be plenty of other 5-star recruits who commit to the Ducks, but Lanning will probably think twice before leaping into a pool with the next one.

