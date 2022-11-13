Everyone said the same thing about the Oregon-Washington game

Oregon and Washington squared off on Saturday night in Eugene for a big Pac-12 matchup. The game had fans and observers saying the same thing: what a great uniform matchup.

Oregon was wearing all yellow uniforms, while Washington was in all purple, save for their gold helmets.

The uniform matchup was just like the “Color Rush” matchups we see on “Thursday Night Football.” Many fans loved it and commented on it.

Washington & Oregon with a PHENOMENAL uniform matchup tonight 🦆😈 pic.twitter.com/mHvIpMZRFi — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) November 13, 2022

Oregon-Washington should do the color rush uniform matchup every year. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) November 13, 2022

Oh, Oregon-Washington is a pretty uniform matchup. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 13, 2022

Has Washington ever worn purple in Eugene before?

The uniform matchup looks spectacular. — Tim Booth (@ByTimBooth) November 13, 2022

God Bless the Uniform Gods. Make this the matchup every year in the Washington-Oregon Rivalry. pic.twitter.com/BBsTTX2umH — Scott Turken (@Turk0219) November 13, 2022

Washington and Oregon is a good uniform game! — Justin Beasley (@jbeaz18) November 13, 2022

Washington/Oregon = great uniform game — Cam (@chaynes789) November 13, 2022

Oregon often draws attention for their bold uniform choices. But when they were paired with the all-purple look for the Huskies, the result was pleasing.