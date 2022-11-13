 Skip to main content
Everyone said the same thing about the Oregon-Washington game

November 12, 2022
by Larry Brown
Oregon and Washington lined up opposite

Oregon and Washington squared off on Saturday night in Eugene for a big Pac-12 matchup. The game had fans and observers saying the same thing: what a great uniform matchup.

Oregon was wearing all yellow uniforms, while Washington was in all purple, save for their gold helmets.

The uniform matchup was just like the “Color Rush” matchups we see on “Thursday Night Football.” Many fans loved it and commented on it.

Oregon often draws attention for their bold uniform choices. But when they were paired with the all-purple look for the Huskies, the result was pleasing.

