Gary Patterson addresses Nebraska rumor

A number of high-profile candidates have been linked to the Nebraska head coaching job since Scott Frost was fired earlier this season. Gary Patterson is one name to watch, but he insists he is not focused on anything other than his current responsibilities.

Patterson joined Texas this season as a special assistant to head coach Steve Sarkisian. He has been mentioned as a potential target for Nebraska, but he took to Twitter on Tuesday night to address those rumors. Patterson said he is “committed to Sark and this staff to finish the journey!”

“For all that care one way or another I am committed to Sark and this staff to finish the journey! So please don’t believe any reports otherwise! #Wenotme,” Patterson wrote.

The 62-year-old Patterson was the head coach at TCU from 2000-2021. He was named AP Coach of the Year in 2009 and 2014. He had an overall record of 181-79 and led the Horned Frogs to 10 bowl wins, including a Rose Bowl victory over Wisconsin in 2010.

If Patterson wants a head coaching job, there should be plenty of interest in him. His current position is one that would allow him to take another job before the end of the season, but it does not sound like he is planning to do that.