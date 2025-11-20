Georgia fan Harley Fowler posts new video after her rise to fame

Georgia Bulldogs fan Harley Fowler is giving the people what they want.

Fowler rose to fame this week after being shown by ESPN during the network’s telecast of the Georgia-Texas game on Saturday. Fowler, who at the time was an unidentified Georgia fan, was shown adjusting her top while the game was in the fourth quarter.

If you need me, i’ll be in Georgia, in between her hedges pic.twitter.com/ssnrlHejAF — Benchwarmer Sports (@bdubsports_) November 16, 2025

Videos of Fowler spread wildly, with many trying to identify her. She was eventually identified as a Georgia freshman, and her following on TikTok has skyrocketed since to over 38,000 followers. She finally gave the fans what they want with a new video posted on Wednesday.

Fowler’s identity was somewhat easy to confirm considering she had posted a video to her TikTok page on Saturday that showed her wearing the exact same dress she was later seen wearing at the game.

Fowler also shared a video from a Georgia football game to her TikTok page and said that choosing to go there for college was the best decision of her life. There are plenty of people who think it was a great decision by her too.