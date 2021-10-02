Graham Mertz leaves game with possible rib injury after taking big hit

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz had to be taken to the injury tent after suffering a big hit during the third quarter of Saturday’s game against Michigan.

Mertz was dropping back to pass on third down against the Wolverines when two Michigan defensive linemen came in for the sack. The biggest hit came from Daxton Hill, who delivered a big shot to Mertz’s rib area. Mertz stayed down after the play and appeared to be in significant pain, though he did leave the field under his own power.

Ouch @UMichFootball delivered a big blow to Graham Mertz pic.twitter.com/Evu76E9Igt — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 2, 2021

Junior backup quarterback Chase Wolf replaced Mertz on the ensuing drive for Wisconsin.

Mertz was struggling even before the hit. The Wisconsin quarterback was 8-for-15 for just 115 yards and a touchdown. He’s never been able to recapture the form he showed when making his debut for the team, and the Badgers offense has struggled as a result.