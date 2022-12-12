Star Coastal Carolina QB will enter transfer portal

College teams in need of a quarterback in 2023 will be very intrigued by the latest name to enter the transfer portal.

Coastal Carolina standout Grayson McCall announced Monday that he will enter the transfer portal. McCall added he intends to play in Coastal Carolina’s bowl game despite his impending exit.

McCall’s decision does not come as a huge shock. The Chanticleers’ program is undergoing major upheaval after coach Jamey Chadwell accepted the head coaching position at Liberty.

McCall figures to attract plenty of interest from highly-rated Power 5 programs. Despite being lightly recruited out of high school, he became a star for the Chanticleers, most notably in 2020 when he led the team to an undefeated regular season. He was nominated for both the Davey O’Brien Award and Manning Award, which both recognize the nation’s best quarterback.

McCall went 26-3 at Coastal Carolina with a remarkable 72-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio. That is impressive regardless of the level of competition, and the redshirt junior should be highly recruited once he enters the portal.