Star Coastal Carolina QB will enter transfer portal

December 12, 2022
by Grey Papke
Grayson McCall dropping back to pass

Sep 18, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall (10) looks to throw the football against the Buffalo Bulls during the first quarter of play at UB Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nicholas LoVerde-USA TODAY Sports

College teams in need of a quarterback in 2023 will be very intrigued by the latest name to enter the transfer portal.

Coastal Carolina standout Grayson McCall announced Monday that he will enter the transfer portal. McCall added he intends to play in Coastal Carolina’s bowl game despite his impending exit.

McCall’s decision does not come as a huge shock. The Chanticleers’ program is undergoing major upheaval after coach Jamey Chadwell accepted the head coaching position at Liberty.

McCall figures to attract plenty of interest from highly-rated Power 5 programs. Despite being lightly recruited out of high school, he became a star for the Chanticleers, most notably in 2020 when he led the team to an undefeated regular season. He was nominated for both the Davey O’Brien Award and Manning Award, which both recognize the nation’s best quarterback.

McCall went 26-3 at Coastal Carolina with a remarkable 72-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio. That is impressive regardless of the level of competition, and the redshirt junior should be highly recruited once he enters the portal.

Grayson McCall
