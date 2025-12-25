Hawaii shatters California’s bowl dreams in unexpected ending

On a day when many were craving sports action, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors provided the fireworks in dramatic fashion, as they stunned the California Golden Bears in a come-from-behind 35-31 Sheraton Hawaiʻi Bowl win at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Wednesday.

Hawaii battled back from a 21-point deficit to score the win, capping it off with a go-ahead touchdown pass in the final seconds from an unlikely hero, backup quarterback Luke Weaver.

Rainbow Warriors starting quarterback Micah Alejado had to give way to Weaver late in regulation after absorbing a hit, and his backup rose to the occasion.

On a 1st-and-10 at the Golden Bears’ 22, Weaver connected with wide receiver Nick Cenacle for a 22-yard touchdown that gave Hawaii the lead with 10 seconds left in regulation.

Here’s how the entire sequence unfolded:

Although the Golden Bears got the ball back, they ultimately failed to pull off a miracle of their own, as Hawaii celebrated its first bowl win since 2020 and first under head coach Timmy Chang.

The Rainbow Warriors seemed headed for disaster when California built a massive first-half lead, but Hawaii surged back, with Alejado throwing 3 touchdown passes amid the spirited comeback. Fortunately for Hawaii, Alejado’s big performance didn’t go for naught, as Weaver stepped up for a game-changing moment no one saw coming.