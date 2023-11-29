Hue Jackson shares reaction to being fired by Grambling State

Hue Jackson was fired by Grambling State on Tuesday, and the former NFL coach clearly does not feel he was given a fair shot.

Jackson was the head coach at Grambling for two seasons. He went 8-14, though the Tigers improved from three wins in 2022 to five wins this past season. In a YouTube interview with “Offscript Live” on Tuesday, Jackson shared some of his thoughts on Grambling’s decision to move on from him.

Jackson said he was fully confident that he was on the verge of “turning that program back into the monster that we all wanted it to be.” He said he feels a coach has to be given at least three seasons to truly rebuild a program.

“You have to give it three years when you come in the first year. … I’m not just talking about Grambling but about any place,” Jackson said, as transcribed by HBCU Sports. “You need to make sure you understand the lay of the land. And I would have felt as though it was warranted (to be fired) if this year looked like the first year.”

With several starters returning in 2024, Jackson felt Grambling was “really going to take off” and become a powerhouse on both sides of the ball. He also said he was not given much of an explanation for why he was fired.

“They probably didn’t think the progress was happening fast enough. They are going to make their choices and decisions,” Jackson said. “You’re not going to fight those things. That is their decision.”

Many would agree with Jackson that two years simply is not enough time. Most teams hire new head coaches because their program is in rough shape. It is unrealistic to expect a complete turnaround in such a short time, especially at the college level. Perhaps Grambling did not believe in Jackson’s vision.

Jackson coached in the NFL in a variety of roles from 2001 through 2018. He was the head coach of the then-Oakland Raiders for a season in 2011 and coached the Cleveland Browns from 2016-2018. Jackson was openly unhappy with the Browns over the way his tenure ended, and it sounds like he is not thrilled with his latest former employer, either.