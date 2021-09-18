Illinois QB Brandon Peters was nearly decapitated by this crazy targeting hit

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters very nearly had his head ripped off on Friday night during a game against Maryland.

During the first quarter of a 20-17 loss, Peters dropped back to pass as Terrapins defensive back Lavonte Gater bore down on the quarterback. But rather than ease up as Peters let the ball fly, Gater left his feet and connected with the quarterback, helmet-to-helmet.

Making matters worse, Gater appeared to grab Peters’ helmet briefly on the way to the ground, twisting the quarterback to the grass.

Was this targeting or nah? Gater was ejected after review confirmed targeting on the field pic.twitter.com/gcIbaZ67sA — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 18, 2021

The announcer calling the play says, “it’s not helmet-to-helmet” and some social media users seem to agree with him, but they must have been watching a different game. Gater very clearly hits Peters in the head initially and makes no effort to knock the ball down.

Officials threw a penalty flag immediately and after a short review, Gater was ejected for targeting and had to watch the remainder of the game from the sideline.

Peters remained in the game and completed just 10 of his 26 passes for 185 yards and an interception. He also rushed the ball nine times for -31 yards despite having a 19-yard carry.