Iowa fans were not happy over big FS1 graphical error

Iowa Hawkeye fans were not happy Saturday after FS1 made a pretty big graphical mistake during their game against Troy.

The Hawkeyes were hosting Troy in a fairly unremarkable afternoon game, but FS1 did not double check the graphics package. They got the nickname and logo right, but somehow referred to the Hawkeyes as “Iowa State.”

Needless to say, Iowa fans were not happy to be confused with their in-state rival.

Come on FS1… we don’t want to be associated with these guys… pic.twitter.com/O9BslTXAz0 — Jeremy Kahler (@TheDudeofAmes) September 14, 2024

It does not help matters that Iowa State beat Iowa 20-19 last week, so this was like rubbing salt in a wound.

FOX Sports has not exactly been killing it on the graphics front lately. Fortunately, this error was not quite as egregious as one they made during an MLB broadcast last month.