Jim Harbaugh selling Bay Area mansion for $13 million

The real estate market has exploded across the country, and Jim Harbaugh looks like he wants to take advantage.

Harbaugh has listed his Bay Area mansion for sale and is seeking $13 million, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Jim Harbaugh's Atherton mansion https://t.co/Y0YPcdR181 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 28, 2021

The five-bedroom, 7-bathroom home sits on 1.3 acres and offers over 8,500 square feet of living space in the affluent area of Atherton, Calif. The home includes a guest house with a living room, full kitchen, bedroom suite, and attached exercise/yoga room. The grounds include a basketball hope, swimming pool and playground.

Records indicate the Harbaughs purchased the home in May 2012 for $6.3 million.

Harbaugh lived in the Bay Area from 2007-2014. He coached Stanford from 2007-2010 and the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014. The 57-year-old has been the head coach for Michigan since 2015.