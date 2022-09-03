John Daly admits he is drunk during TV appearance on SEC Network
John Daly was in typical form during a TV appearance on Saturday.
Daly served as the guest picker for SEC Network’s “SEC Nation” pregame show at Fayetteville, Ark. ahead of the Arkansas-Cincinnati game.
During his appearance, the 56-year-old was asked to talk about some headlines and admitted he was drunk.
“Well, I’m not gonna lie, I’m drunk,” Daly said.
That’s no surprise considering that’s one of Daly’s favorite things to do. Additionally, he had turned down a beer offer from a fan because he had some good stuff already.
Later, Daly whacked a ball that exploded into red powder to reveal the golfer’s pick for the game: Arkansas.
Daly played college golf at Arkansas, so you knew that pick was coming. At least he delivered exactly what the fans wanted and expected from him.