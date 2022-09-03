John Daly admits he is drunk during TV appearance on SEC Network

John Daly was in typical form during a TV appearance on Saturday.

Daly served as the guest picker for SEC Network’s “SEC Nation” pregame show at Fayetteville, Ark. ahead of the Arkansas-Cincinnati game.

During his appearance, the 56-year-old was asked to talk about some headlines and admitted he was drunk.

John Daly is a national treasure 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qOQs9CHQ0C — Tommy M. (@TAMadden14) September 3, 2022

“Well, I’m not gonna lie, I’m drunk,” Daly said.

That’s no surprise considering that’s one of Daly’s favorite things to do. Additionally, he had turned down a beer offer from a fan because he had some good stuff already.

Later, Daly whacked a ball that exploded into red powder to reveal the golfer’s pick for the game: Arkansas.

GRIP IT AND RIP IT @PGA_JohnDaly GOOOO HOGS 🐗 pic.twitter.com/N3j4qjJ8Im — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 3, 2022

Daly played college golf at Arkansas, so you knew that pick was coming. At least he delivered exactly what the fans wanted and expected from him.