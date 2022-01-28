 Skip to main content
John Harbaugh hires coach off brother’s Michigan staff

January 27, 2022
by Larry Brown

Mike Macdonald talks with the media

The Baltimore Ravens have a new defensive coordinator, and he is a very familiar one.

The Ravens on Thursday announced they have hired Mike Macdonald to be their defensive coordinator.

Macdonald is well known by Ravens fans. He was with the team from 2014-2020, beginning as an intern and working his way up to linebackers coach.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh appeared to loan out Macdonald to John’s brother Jim at Michigan last season. Macdonald served as the Wolverines’ defensive coordinator for the team’s 12-2 season. Now Macdonald’s returning to serve on John’s staff, this time as defensive coordinator.

Under Macdonald, Michigan allowed just 17.4 points per game last season, which was good for 8th out of 130 teams.

