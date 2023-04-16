 Skip to main content
John Rhys Plumlee had one of the most incredible sports days ever

April 16, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
John Rhys Plumlee warms up before a game

Nov 5, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; UCF Knights quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (10) passes the ball during warm ups prior to the game against the Memphis Tigers at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee gave new meaning to the phrase “two-sport star” on Friday.

Plumlee is both a starting quarterback and starting right fielder for the Knights. He started on Friday night in UCF’s baseball game against Memphis, which began at around 5 p.m. Plumlee went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI in the game before abruptly leaving in the seventh inning.

Though the game was not over, UCF was leading 10-3 at the time in an eventual 12-3 victory. Plumlee exited in a hurry because he was being escorted by golf cart to FBC Mortgage Stadium next door, where UCF’s spring football game kicked off at 7:30 p.m. Plumlee played in that game, too. He threw two touchdowns.

What. A. Day.

Plumlee, who transferred to UCF from Ole Miss prior to last season, threw for 2,586 yards, 14 touchdowns and 8 interceptions in 2022. He will enter the year as UCF’s starter, but his contributions on the baseball diamond are just as important to the school.

It is hard to fathom having that busy of a schedule, let alone excelling at two sports.

John Rhys PlumleeUCF Football
