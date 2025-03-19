Former Michigan OC lands new college football job

Former Michigan Wolverins offensive coordinator Josh Gattis has landed a new job in college football.

Gattis is joining the Syracuse Orange’s coaching staff, CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported on Wednesday. Gattis’ exact role is not yet known, but he has plenty of experience.

Gattis, who played college ball at Wake Forest and was a 5th-round pick in the 2007 NFL Draft, has served in a dual offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach role since 2019. From 2019-2021, he coached at Michigan, then he was at Miami in 2022, and he was with Maryland the last two seasons.

Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis watches warmups before a game against Northern Illinois at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Gattis earned recognition when he took home the Broyles Award in 2021, which is given to the best assistant coach in the country. Despite winning that award, Gattis left Michigan after that season with some acrimony.

Gattis, 41, has been fired from his last two offensive coordinator roles. At Syracuse, he will join Fran Brown’s staff. Brown is fresh off leading a huge turnaround for Syracuse last season. The Orange went from being 6-7 in 2023 to going 10-3 last season.

Gattis had retweeted some messages shared by Brown on his X profile over the last week, which seemed to tip off that he was now part of Syracuse’s staff.