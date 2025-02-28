Kentucky coach suggests huge change to college basketball

Kentucky coach Mark Pope proposed a rather bold change to the college basketball season that he thinks would be better for players and fans alike.

Pope was asked Friday about how fast his first season as Kentucky coach has gone by. He used the opportunity to advocate for an expanded 40-game schedule to allow teams to bond better.

“I think it’s time to expand our season out to a 40-game season,” Pope said. “It should be a 40-game season, especially with all the change and the turnover and the lack of continuity of teams. Also, with revenue sharing and everything else, it doesn’t make any sense that we’re at a 31-game season. It makes no sense.

“I’m a massive advocate, maybe the only one in the world. Even for the guys who go on to be pros, it gives them a better sense. I remember, by the time I get to the All-Star break my first year in the (NBA), I was like, ‘This is insanity. I have got 41, plus the playoffs to go, I got 60 games left?’ I think it’s a good prep that way.”

Pope’s idea would definitely be a controversial one, particularly since it does not necessarily include conference tournament or NCAA Tournament games. Under his proposal, it is entirely possible for a team to play 50 games once the postseason is factored in. That is a lot for any college athlete.

The idea also would likely require an earlier start to the season, which typically begins in early November for most teams. There would inevitably be concerns about durability and an increased injury risk. However, there would definitely be more money involved for various stakeholders.

Pope himself acknowledges the idea is probably not a popular one. The closest he will likely get is a different sort of expansion, albeit one that will not be super popular or impact many teams.