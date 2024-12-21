SMU’s Kevin Jennings got roasted for his awful first half

SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings made a series of high-profile mistakes in Saturday’s College Football Playoff game against Penn State, and social media wasted no time roasting him for it.

Jennings made two disastrous mistakes by throwing a pair of pick-sixes to the Penn State defense in the first 17 minutes of Saturday’s game. Jennings seemed panicked and was forcing passes, a problem that plagued him throughout the first half.

While not as big a mistake as the interceptions, one play was indicative of Jennings’ struggles. On a 4th and 1 deep inside Penn State territory, Jennings passed up the chance to pick up the first down by running and threw downfield. One can understand his instincts, but the pass was dropped and SMU came away with nothing instead of simply extending the drive.

Why didn't Kevin Jennings just run for the first down?pic.twitter.com/QJxIj1ATKA — Pikkit (@pikkitsports) December 21, 2024

Jennings garnered no sympathy from social media, as his performance was roundly savaged. Many noted that he seemed overwhelmed by the moment and rattled by the noisy Beaver Stadium crowd.

SMU QB Kevin Jennings after the game: pic.twitter.com/LbwWO1uzlz — College Sports Only (@CollegeSportsO) December 21, 2024

Kevin Jennings in the CFP pic.twitter.com/GsmSJxDoPe — Dallas (@Dalmcm) December 21, 2024

Kevin Jennings pic.twitter.com/mSvekzz1lh — College Football Report (@CFBRep) December 21, 2024

Jennings took over as SMU’s starting quarterback early in the season, and has been instrumental in getting the Mustangs to where they are. He came into Saturday’s game having thrown just eight interceptions all season compared to 22 touchdowns, but that form was not on display Saturday in the team’s biggest game of the year.