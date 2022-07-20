Kirby Smart makes surprising revelation about burnout

Georgia coach Kirby Smart guided his team to a national championship last season, but by his own admission, he was ready to check out before the campaign even started.

In a recent chat with Texas high school football coaches, Smart admitted he was “ready to step down and resign” prior to the start of last season. According to Smart, after the COVID recruiting dead period was lifted last June, Georgia hosted recruits every day for the entire month, leaving the coach feeling very burned out.

Kirby Smart adds that the recruiting calendar is challenging when it comes to the work/life balance. After the covid dead period was lifted in June 2021, Smart said UGA hosted players every day from June 1-28 and it was taxing “I was ready to step down and resign. I was done.” — Sam Khan Jr. (@skhanjr) July 19, 2022

“I was ready to step down and resign. I was done,” Smart revealed.

Smart added that this year, Georgia scheduled days off for coaches on Mondays to prevent the same level of burnout from happening.

Obviously, Smart did not step down. He was rewarded with a national title, though it is easy to see how such a taxing schedule could be exhausting for the 46-year-old. When you see how intense he can get, that becomes even more clear. Still, it’s a good signal of how much time and effort it takes in the sport to succeed at the very top, and what a toll it can take. It makes the long-term success of guys like Smart even more remarkable.