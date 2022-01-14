Kirby Smart had savage message for Dan Lanning after Georgia win

Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning have a good relationship. Lanning coached the Georgia defense on its way to a national championship, and Smart will be well aware of that. Despite that, Smart is leaving no room for sentimentality as Lanning takes over as the head coach at Oregon.

Lanning shared a funny story Thursday after being introduced by the Ducks. The former Georgia defensive coordinator said Smart had texted him after the game with a message of congratulations — and notice that he was off the Georgia staff text chain.

Dan Lanning joked that after the National Championship Game Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart texted him he loved him and was excited about Lanning's job, but he now had to remove him from the Georgia staff text chain. 😂😂😂 — Matt Prehm (@MattPrehm) January 13, 2022

Brutal but efficient. Sort of like how Georgia played defense in 2021, honestly.

Smart definitely prides himself on keeping his wits about him, even when he could justifiably be celebrating. That’s what he did at the end of the CFP semifinal. Lanning is moving on, as is the program he’s leaving behind. Clearly there are no hard feelings about any of it.

Photo: Nov 25, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart shown on the sideline against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports