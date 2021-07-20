 Skip to main content
Kirby Smart zinged by Georgia player over text relationship with Quavo

July 20, 2021
by Larry Brown

Kirby Smart

Kirby Smart got zinged by one of his players on Tuesday about a relationship with rapper Quavo.

Smart spoke at SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala. The Georgia coach revealed that he heard from Quavo with advice about the new Name, Image and Likeness rules.

Don’t be thirsty. You got that?

Nose tackle Jordan Davis represented Georgia at the speaking event. He was asked about Smart being on a texting basis with Quavo. Davis joked that Smart probably doesn’t know any of Quavo’s songs.

Quavo is the front man for “Migos” and from Athens, Ga. If you ask Kirby to name a Quavo song, the answer should be a “No Brainer.”

