Kirby Smart zinged by Georgia player over text relationship with Quavo

Kirby Smart got zinged by one of his players on Tuesday about a relationship with rapper Quavo.

Smart spoke at SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala. The Georgia coach revealed that he heard from Quavo with advice about the new Name, Image and Likeness rules.

Kirby Smart said he is excited for the NIL era and doesn't think it will ruin college football. The first person to give #UGA advice? Quavo. He texted Smart and said "don't be thirsty." — Brandon Sudge (@brandonsudge) July 20, 2021

Don’t be thirsty. You got that?

Nose tackle Jordan Davis represented Georgia at the speaking event. He was asked about Smart being on a texting basis with Quavo. Davis joked that Smart probably doesn’t know any of Quavo’s songs.

Kirby Smart talked about texting with rapper Quavo, leading Georgia nose tackle Jordan Davis to be asked what it's like for his coach to have that texting relationship: "That's cool. But I don't think Kirby can quote a song that Quavo has done." — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) July 20, 2021

Quavo is the front man for “Migos” and from Athens, Ga. If you ask Kirby to name a Quavo song, the answer should be a “No Brainer.”