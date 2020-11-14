Kirk Ferentz explains his odd timeout strategy at end of blowout win

Kirk Ferentz used a bizarre timeout strategy at the end of Iowa’s 35-7 win over Minnesota on Friday night and explained his thinking.

Ferentz’s Hawkeyes were up 35-0 until Minnesota scored with 14 seconds left. The Golden Gophers started the timeout battle by calling one with a 1st-and-goal and ball at the Iowa nine with 19 seconds left. Ferentz was ticked over Minnesota’s timeout and decided to get revenge by using all three of his.

“They called a timeout, I guess, to get a look at what we were doing and reconsider,” Ferentz said after the game. “So we just wanted to make sure we got a good look at what they were doing. No sense in taking them on the bus with us. [The media] have reminded me of that a couple times over the last 22 years.

“Figured we’d take Floyd with us and leave the timeouts here.”

“Floyd” is a reference to the Floyd of Rosedale trophy, which goes to the winner of the game.

Ferentz’s response was pretty sarcastic about needing a look at what Minnesota was doing. He was pretty obviously playing a childish game with P.J. Fleck.

