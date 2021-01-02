No. 1 recruit Korey Foreman commits to USC Trojans

The USC Trojans are keeping Korey Foreman in Southern California.

Foreman, the No. 1 player in the 2021 recruiting class, committed to USC on Saturday in an announcement on NBC. The Trojans welcomed Foreman to the fold with a custom-made hype video as well.

Foreman is a defensive end from Centennial High School in Corona, Ca. He chose the Trojans over the likes of Clemson, Georgia, Alabama, and LSU.

Getting the top-ranked recruit is a big win for USC coach Clay Helton. It’s even better that it’s a local star, as USC has had issues keeping California talent from leaving the state in recent years. Considering how awful recruiting was a year ago, this is a huge improvement and a big boost for the program.