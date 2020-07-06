Kyler Murray congratulates 5-star QB Caleb Williams on commitment to Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Sooners picked up a big commitment over the weekend when 5-star quarterback Caleb Williams announced his intent to attend the school.

Williams was considered by 247 Sports to be the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback and a top-10 recruit in the 2021 recruiting class. He could be next in line following Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts, and perhaps Spencer Rattler as a Sooners star quarterback and Heisman Trophy contender.

Murray, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2018 after transferring from Texas A&M to Oklahoma, sent a note to congratulate Williams on the commitment, saying he was among the “best of the best.”

The Sooners are becoming a quarterback factory under Lincoln Riley.

They will have redshirt freshman Rattler, a former 5-star recruit, competing against Tanner Mordecai for the starting job this season. Mordecai threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns in limited action last season. Rattler saw limited action behind him on the depth chart.