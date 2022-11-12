Lane Kiffin threw shade at Alabama during halftime interview

Lane Kiffin really can’t help himself sometimes.

Kiffin is known for being a big talker and guy who runs his mouth sometimes. He’s gotten a lot better about censoring himself as he’s gotten older, but the 47-year-old still lets things slip out sometimes.

During an interview with CBS’ Jenny Dell at halftime of Saturday’s Ole Miss-Alabama game, Kiffin took a little shot at the Tide.

Kiffin was running down what was going well and what wasn’t as his team held a 17-14 lead.

“We’ve done a good job running the ball at times and gave them the turnover,” Kiffin said. “Their inability to run the ball at all has helped us.”

The way Kiffin said that came across poorly. He could have praised his team’s run-stopping ability. Instead, he framed his response as Alabama’s total failure.

If that quote ever got back to Nick Saban and the Tide, they would likely use it as motivation.

Entering Saturday, Kiffin was 0-3 against Saban, though one of those losses came while Lane was the head coach at Tennessee.