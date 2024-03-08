 Skip to main content
Lane Kiffin hires rival coach to join Ole Miss staff

March 7, 2024
by Larry Brown
Lane Kiffin wearing a headset

Oct 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin walks off the field during a timeout during the first quarter of the game against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Lane Kiffin has turned to a rival to help out his Ole Miss football program.

Kiffin hired Zach Arnett to serve as an analyst for the Rebels. Arnett served as Mississippi State’s head coach last season before being fired after a 4-6 start.

Arnett joined the Bulldogs in 2020 as the defensive coordinator on the late Mike Leach’s staff. Arnett became the program’s interim head coach in late 2022 after Leach was hospitalized. Arnett was named the head coach for the 2023 season following Leach’s death.

For those of you keeping score at home, this means that Arnett will be getting paid by Mississippi State while helping the rival Ole Miss Rebels.

That’s a nice hire for Kiffin, who is coming off an 11-2 season with the Rebels.

