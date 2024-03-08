Lane Kiffin hires rival coach to join Ole Miss staff

Lane Kiffin has turned to a rival to help out his Ole Miss football program.

Kiffin hired Zach Arnett to serve as an analyst for the Rebels. Arnett served as Mississippi State’s head coach last season before being fired after a 4-6 start.

Ole Miss has hired former Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett. He replaced Mike Leach after he passed away in 2022 and went 5-6 last season. He was previously at San Diego State for eight years and then the DC/LB coach at MSU. More at @OMSpiritOn3 https://t.co/ymtPfMECo8 pic.twitter.com/aM2xwJW6ZL — Zach Berry (@Zach_Berry) March 6, 2024

Arnett joined the Bulldogs in 2020 as the defensive coordinator on the late Mike Leach’s staff. Arnett became the program’s interim head coach in late 2022 after Leach was hospitalized. Arnett was named the head coach for the 2023 season following Leach’s death.

For those of you keeping score at home, this means that Arnett will be getting paid by Mississippi State while helping the rival Ole Miss Rebels.

That’s a nice hire for Kiffin, who is coming off an 11-2 season with the Rebels.

Ole Miss fans! It’s time to jump aboard the Lane Train! This Lane Train shirt is a perfect gift for you or a friend – you can buy it here.