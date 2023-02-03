Lane Kiffin’s son Knox already has top-5 list as a QB recruit

Lane Kiffin is one of the best recruiters in the country, but it sounds like he might have to work some of his magic on his own son.

Lane shared a photo of his son Knox via Twitter Thursday night. The photo showed Knox throwing a football. In his tweet, Lane shared that Knox’s top-5 programs of interest are Oregon, Florida, Georgia, Texas and Ole Miss.

It’s unclear to what extent Lane was just goofing around, but it does seem like Knox is beginning to put himself out there publicly for recruiting purposes.

Knox just launched his Twitter page and shared a video clip of him working out with 3DQB, a quarterback training group.

In his Twitter bio, Knox lists his school class, height and GPA, which are all necessary for getting recruited.

Knox is in 7th grade and 5-foot-7, with a 3.5 GPA. He might have to work hard to earn that scholarship offer from the Rebels. Keep in mind that he’s old enough to be recruited by his father.

