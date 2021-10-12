Lane Kiffin trolls Tennessee fans ahead of return to Knoxville

Lane Kiffin certainly isn’t afraid of stirring things up ahead of his trip to Tennessee this weekend.

Kiffin infamously coached the Volunteers for one season in 2009 before controversially departing for USC. On Saturday, he’ll make his first return trip to Knoxville since then, at least as a head coach, with Ole Miss.

Naturally, Kiffin decided to do some trolling of the Vols ahead of the game. He took a rather subtle shot at their attendance when previewing the game on Monday.

“We have a lot of work to do, and we’re getting ready for a challenging place to play,” Kiffin said, via John Brice of Football Scoop. “It’s on schedule to be their first sellout in years, so it’s a very loud place, especially at night, and their team’s playing extremely well with two conference blowouts in a row, lighting up on offense.”

Officially, Tennessee has not sold out 102,455-seat Neyland Stadium since Sept. 24, 2016. Kiffin obviously knows that and was happy to use it as fodder.

The comment is certain to annoy some Vols fans. The problem is they’ll have a tough time annoying Kiffin in response considering he’s been happy to joke about his Tennessee departure before. It’s pretty tough to get under his skin.