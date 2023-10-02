 Skip to main content
Les Miles’ daughter Smacker goes viral

October 2, 2023
by Larry Brown
Smacker Miles holds a mic

Les Miles’ daughter Smacker went viral over the weekend, partly for one obvious reason.

Miles was serving as a reporter for Saturday’s football game between Rice and East Carolina. When a fan saw her on TV, he posted a screenshot and questioned her name — Smacker Miles.

Another college football fan picked up on that and noted that the reporter in question is Miles’ daughter.

Yes, her name is Smacker, though that’s just a childhood nickname. Her real name is Kathryn, but she has gone by Smacker for a while.

Smacker Miles was a swimmer for Texas and a three-time Academic All-Big 12 honoree. She has long had an interest in broadcasting. She has called softball, women’s basketball, and swimming and diving for ESPN too.

Smacker is one of Les and Kathy Miles’ four children. Both Les and Kathy were college athletes. Les, of course, went on to become a successful head football coach at both Oklahoma State and then LSU.

