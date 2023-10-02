Les Miles’ daughter Smacker goes viral

Les Miles’ daughter Smacker went viral over the weekend, partly for one obvious reason.

Miles was serving as a reporter for Saturday’s football game between Rice and East Carolina. When a fan saw her on TV, he posted a screenshot and questioned her name — Smacker Miles.

Did her parents really name their daughter “Smacker” or is this just a nickname?! And if it is a nickname, what a crazy nickname go by. I really have more questions than answers at this point, but id love to hear the backstory on this one. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/NDLd4uwpsa — Troy D. – Pirate Radio (@TroyDreyfus) October 1, 2023

Another college football fan picked up on that and noted that the reporter in question is Miles’ daughter.

Hold up, Les Miles' daughter is now a CFB sideline reporter?? 🤯 pic.twitter.com/VDPnW3vTZk — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) October 1, 2023

Yes, her name is Smacker, though that’s just a childhood nickname. Her real name is Kathryn, but she has gone by Smacker for a while.

Smacker Miles was a swimmer for Texas and a three-time Academic All-Big 12 honoree. She has long had an interest in broadcasting. She has called softball, women’s basketball, and swimming and diving for ESPN too.

From the hardwood to the diamond! @MeanGreenSB & @UAB_SB open their three-game series in Denton tonight! Join @smackermiles and me for all the action, first pitch at 6pm CT! 📺: https://t.co/q8TrJQlQqd pic.twitter.com/TXbEVBpwZ8 — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) March 31, 2023

Smacker is one of Les and Kathy Miles’ four children. Both Les and Kathy were college athletes. Les, of course, went on to become a successful head football coach at both Oklahoma State and then LSU.