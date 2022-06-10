Lloyd Carr’s grandson commits to play QB at Notre Dame

CJ Carr is straying from his family’s lineage.

Carr on Thursday announced that he has committed to Notre Dame. Carr is a 2024 recruit and 5-star quarterback prospect, according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings. He is from Saline, Mich., which is just outside Ann Arbor (where the University of Michigan is located). His grandfather is former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, who won a national championship with the team in the 1997 season. His father is former Michigan quarterback Jason Carr.

Yet CJ is going to rival Notre Dame.

CJ told ESPN that he has felt strongly about going to Notre Dame for quite a while. His father advised him to see what else was out there, but CJ’s confidence about going to play for the Fighting Irish only grew. CJ also claims that his family is supportive of his decision and prepared to become Notre Dame fans.

Here he is with Lloyd, who was wearing a Notre Dame hat.

CJ Carr and his grandfather. pic.twitter.com/p8N2kOw0GE — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) June 9, 2022

In addition to Notre Dame and Michigan, Carr also had scholarship offers from Georgia and Alabama, which were the participants in last season’s championship game. Carr had offers from numerous other schools as well.