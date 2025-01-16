LSU QB found unresponsive after ‘terrible’ car crash

LSU Tigers quarterback Colin Hurley was found unresponsive after being involved in a car crash on Thursday morning, though he is now in stable condition.

Hurley’s Dodge Charger crashed into a tree at 2:45 a.m. at South Quad Drive and Highland Road, near the south gates of LSU’s campus. Hurley was found unresponsive but was breathing and pulled from his car by firefighters. He reportedly had a big cut on his face.

Hurley was taken to a hospital for treatment and is improving. His family issued a statement about the matter.

“Colin would like to thank the first responders, the incredible doctors and nurses at Our Lady of the Lake Health and the many Tiger Fans for their care and compassion. Colin is resting and is stable while more tests and care are being administered. We are confident that Colin will make a full recovery from this terrible accident,” the Hurley family’s statement said.

LSU officials did not comment on the matter due to Hurley, 17, being a minor.

Hurley, who is from Jacksonville, Fla., enrolled at LSU as a 16-year-old. The 6-foot-1 freshman was rated as a 4-star recruit and committed to LSU in Nov. 2022. He chose LSU over schools like Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Ohio State.

Hurley did not see any playing time this season.