Major Applewhite could join Butch Jones on Arkansas State staff

December 12, 2020
by Larry Brown

Major Applewhite

Butch Jones could bring some coaching firepower with him to Arkansas State.

Jones was hired on Saturday as the new head coach of the Red Wolves. There is already talk that Major Applewhite will join Arkansas State as Jones’ offensive coordinator.

Applewhite, 42, was a college quarterback at Texas. He later went into coaching and worked at Texas and Houston. He was the head coach of the Cougars for two full seasons and went 15-11, but was fired and replaced by Dana Holgorsen.

Applewhite has served as an analyst for Alabama the last two seasons.

