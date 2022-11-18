Mario Cristobal has amazing message for parents taking shots at Miami coaches

Mario Cristobal is not about to get pushed around by some angry parents.

Cristobal spoke with reporters on Wednesday for his usual media visit. He was asked for his thoughts on parents who criticize the Miami Hurricanes’ coaches over social media.

For instance, a month ago, the parent of a player complained about the Hurricanes’ offensive coordinator.

Tweets are never truly deleted. pic.twitter.com/wbzBZ18Egc — Ms. Mambo (@Ms_Mambo) October 23, 2022

That was more of some questionable Twitter activity coming from Key’Shawn Smith, a third-year sophomore wide receiver.

Miami WR Keyshawn Smith likes a FSU post from someone who covers the Noles. As you can see the caption is “This is Coaching” pic.twitter.com/G6Bxp4PMuZ — Grant (@NMDgrant) November 7, 2022

Cristobal had a great response.

Mario was asked about parent complaints on Twitter & any public issues with player playing time. To put it simply – he was blunt@canes_county pic.twitter.com/5biCe10PKj — Frank Tucker (@TheCribSouthFLA) November 16, 2022

“I think it’s important to teach our children to handle stuff like adults in a face-to-face manner,” Cristobal said. “As it relates to posting on social media, I was raised very different than anything that would relate to anything such as that. But a parent is very free and welcome to pick up their son if they’re not happy with their playing time at the University of Miami.”

Cristobal’s Hurricanes are 5-5 in what is his first season on the job. But Cristobal turned Florida International into a winner, and he enjoyed success at Oregon, posting two double-digit win seasons in three opportunities. The man knows what he is doing, and he’s not about let a few bitter parents or players dictate things to him.