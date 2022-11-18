 Skip to main content
Mario Cristobal has amazing message for parents taking shots at Miami coaches

November 17, 2022
by Larry Brown
Mario Cristobal wearing a Miami Hurricanes shirt.

Jan 22, 2022; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head football coach Mario Cristobal reacts while hyping up the crowd during the second half between the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida State Seminoles at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Mario Cristobal is not about to get pushed around by some angry parents.

Cristobal spoke with reporters on Wednesday for his usual media visit. He was asked for his thoughts on parents who criticize the Miami Hurricanes’ coaches over social media.

For instance, a month ago, the parent of a player complained about the Hurricanes’ offensive coordinator.

That was more of some questionable Twitter activity coming from Key’Shawn Smith, a third-year sophomore wide receiver.

Cristobal had a great response.

“I think it’s important to teach our children to handle stuff like adults in a face-to-face manner,” Cristobal said. “As it relates to posting on social media, I was raised very different than anything that would relate to anything such as that. But a parent is very free and welcome to pick up their son if they’re not happy with their playing time at the University of Miami.”

Cristobal’s Hurricanes are 5-5 in what is his first season on the job. But Cristobal turned Florida International into a winner, and he enjoyed success at Oregon, posting two double-digit win seasons in three opportunities. The man knows what he is doing, and he’s not about let a few bitter parents or players dictate things to him.

