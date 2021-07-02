Mark Richt discloses he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease

Mark Richt disclosed on Thursday that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The former longtime Georgia football coach shared the diagnosis in a statement written on Twitter.

“I have been waddling around lately and people have asked me what’s wrong. I’ve decided to tell everyone at the same time. I have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

“Truthfully I look at it as a momentary light affliction compared to the future glory in heaven. Thank you Jesus for promising us a future blessing of a glorified body that has no sin and no disease. In the meantime I am going to enjoy the blessing that I do have. See you on the ACCNETWORK!”

Parkinson’s disease is a long-term degenerative disorder of the central nervous system. Common symptoms include tremors and slowness walking.

Richt, 61, last coached in the 2018 season at Miami, his alma mater. Richt played quarterback at Miami from 1979-1982 and was the head coach at Georgia from 2001-2015. He coached the Canes from 2016-2018.

Richt was a two-time SEC Coach of the Year and was the ACC Coach of the Year in 2017. He serves as a commentator for ACC Network.