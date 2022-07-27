Matt Corral shares interesting comment about Ole Miss

Matt Corral shared an interesting comment this week about his time in college at Ole Miss.

Corral played at Ole Miss from 2018-2021 before entering the NFL Draft earlier this year. He originally was committed to USC and then Florida before switching to Ole Miss.

Now, Corral is a third-round pick of the Carolina Panthers and facing competition at quarterback. He will be competing with Sam Darnold and the recently-acquired Baker Mayfield for the starting job.

In discussing the quarterback competition in Carolina, Corral said he is comfortable with the situation. He even lamented choosing Ole Miss for college rather than going to a school with tougher competition at quarterback.

“I took the easy way out because I felt I could play right away,” Corral said of his decision to go to Ole Miss, via the Charlotte Observer. “Knowing what I know now and trusting my instincts and trusting my work ethic, I would have went to a place that would have made me compete.”

USC or Florida may have given Corral the tougher competition. But he wound up doing just fine at Ole Miss, where he had one of the best seasons in school history. He helped elevate the Rebels against tough competition.

Maybe Corral didn’t test himself in college as much as he could have. But he’s ready for the competition now.

H/T SI