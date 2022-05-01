Matt Leinart’s middle school son has scholarship offers from 2 Pac-12 programs

Matt Leinart’s son has some real pedigree, and he is being treated accordingly by some colleges.

Cole Leinart, who is currently in eighth grade, tweeted this week about some scholarship offers he has received.

The young quarterback tweeted on Thursday that he received his first scholarship offer, and it came from SMU.

Leinart later tweeted he also had received an offer from Arizona.

I am grateful to announce that I have received my 2nd D1 offer from @ArizonaFBall. Thanks to @brennanpcarroll and the entire staff. #Pac12 #BearDown pic.twitter.com/1DpiILUmuG — Cole Leinart (@Cole__Leinart) April 29, 2022

Then on Friday, Leinart tweeted he had received an offer from Utah.

Honored to receive an offer from @Utah_Football! Thank you @FWhittinghamJr and the entire staff. Go Utes! pic.twitter.com/PotYXjYKmN — Cole Leinart (@Cole__Leinart) April 29, 2022

That’s three scholarship offers for the 8th grader, including two from Pac-12 schools.

Though we know definitively that Cole has received three scholarship offers, his original offer came when he was 11 years old. You can guess which coach provided that offer.

Not only does Cole have some pedigree from his father, a former Heisman Trophy winner at USC, but his mother is an accomplished athlete as well. Cole’s mother Brynn Cameron played basketball at USC.

Here is a nice video showing Cole’s arm: