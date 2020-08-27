Max Kellerman essentially calls SEC fans dumb

ESPN has a massive deal to broadcast SEC football games, and the conference’s fan base is not going to like what one of ESPN’s biggest media personalities said about them on Thursday.

Max Kellerman discussed on “First Take” Thursday whether he thinks canceling or postponing the SEC football season could have an impact on the upcoming presidential election. He said Donald Trump’s fan base would be “very upset (if) they didn’t have football” because it is “practically a religion” in the south. Kellerman then essentially said he doesn’t think a canceled season would impact the election because SEC fans are unintelligent.

“They seem to be susceptible to very low-quality information and easy to propagandize and almost immune to facts,” Kellerman said of SEC fans. “Because, as Kellyanne Conway — an advisor of Trump’s — said, they have alternative facts. And if they stay in their, kind of, propaganda silos, like the FOX News propaganda silo, it wouldn’t matter what happened. They’d say the handling of the pandemic has been great.”

SEC fans are known for being some of the most passionate in sports, which is why ESPN pays a massive amount of money for broadcasting rights. Kellerman’s job for the network is to rile people up, and he’s known for doing that with some pretty ridiculous takes. It’s unclear how his bosses will feel about him taking aim at one of their most important demographics.

H/T Outkick the Coverage