McKenzie Milton’s comeback story steals show in Florida State game

Three things happened during Sunday’s game between Notre Dame and Florida State in Tallahassee: Notre Dame won in overtime, Florida State made an impressive comeback, and McKenzie Milton stole the show with his return from a devastating injury.

Nearly three years ago, Milton was the star quarterback for UCF when he suffered a gruesome knee injury against South Florida. The injury was so bad that Milton needed emergency surgery to restore blood flow to his injured leg.

Milton underwent knee construction surgery after his nerve and artery damage was repaired. However, he suffered an infection in 2019 and had to undergo another operation. Last year he was finally able to begin playing football again.

Then on Sunday night, Milton entered FSU’s game in place of the struggling Jordan Travis, whose helmet came off in the fourth quarter. FSU was down 38-28 at the time and had the ball near midfield. All Milton did was go 4/4 on the drive and lead FSU to a touchdown. He then led them on a field goal drive on their next possession to tie the game and send it to overtime.

WELCOME BACK, MCKENZIE MILTON After almost three years away from football because of a devastating leg injury, he passes for a first down in his first play and goes 4-for-4 in a TD drive. pic.twitter.com/G8A2ipCNd7 — ESPN (@espn) September 6, 2021

The reactions to Milton’s return were great:

McKenzie Milton coming off the bench to erase a double digit deficit after one of the most devastating knee injuries possible in the first game after Bobby Bowden died? And we’re headed to overtime? This legit feels like a movie script. Notre Dame may be about to get Rudy’d. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 6, 2021

Welcome back, McKenzie Milton pic.twitter.com/zhFNJQkyv7 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 6, 2021

McKenzie Milton’s mother is going through a WAVE of emotions right now. What a comeback story by her son. pic.twitter.com/gfQ6MsXbp4 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 6, 2021

McKenzie Milton completely blew out his knee November 23rd, 2018. He was never supposed to play again, but today, 1,017 days later he enters the game as the Florida State QB & immediately leads his team to a touchdown. Milton, regardless of what else you do. You’ve done enough pic.twitter.com/N3vz56GIfw — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 6, 2021

McKenzie Milton came dangerously close to needing to have his leg amputated less than three years ago. He just led a touchdown drive to bring #FSU within three points of No. 7 Notre Dame in the fourth quarter. A real-life movie. — Curt Weiler (@CurtMWeiler) September 6, 2021

Milton was close to having part of his leg amputated after his awful injury. Now he’s back and playing in a big-time college football game, and doing well. He’s like the college version of Alex Smith. What a story.