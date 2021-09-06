 Skip to main content
McKenzie Milton’s comeback story steals show in Florida State game

September 5, 2021
by Larry Brown

Three things happened during Sunday’s game between Notre Dame and Florida State in Tallahassee: Notre Dame won in overtime, Florida State made an impressive comeback, and McKenzie Milton stole the show with his return from a devastating injury.

Nearly three years ago, Milton was the star quarterback for UCF when he suffered a gruesome knee injury against South Florida. The injury was so bad that Milton needed emergency surgery to restore blood flow to his injured leg.

Milton underwent knee construction surgery after his nerve and artery damage was repaired. However, he suffered an infection in 2019 and had to undergo another operation. Last year he was finally able to begin playing football again.

Then on Sunday night, Milton entered FSU’s game in place of the struggling Jordan Travis, whose helmet came off in the fourth quarter. FSU was down 38-28 at the time and had the ball near midfield. All Milton did was go 4/4 on the drive and lead FSU to a touchdown. He then led them on a field goal drive on their next possession to tie the game and send it to overtime.

The reactions to Milton’s return were great:

Milton was close to having part of his leg amputated after his awful injury. Now he’s back and playing in a big-time college football game, and doing well. He’s like the college version of Alex Smith. What a story.

