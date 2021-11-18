Infamous Miami booster starts intriguing Lane Kiffin rumor

An infamous Miami Hurricanes booster has started an intriguing rumor involving Lane Kiffin.

Kiffin is in his second season at Ole Miss and has the Rebels 8-2 this season. He has a big name, a history of varying degrees of success at college programs, and he is among the hot coaching names thanks to his success this season.

The Miami Hurricanes are in their third season under Manny Diaz and have a 5-5 record. The Canes just fired their athletic director, perhaps signaling they are ready to make a coaching change.

Who might be on their list? Former Hurricanes booster Nevin Shapiro, who is serving on house arrest the remainder of his 20-year sentence for running a Ponzi scheme, thinks Kiffin is the target.

According to what Dan Wetzel shared on this week’s “College Football Enquirer” podcast, Shapiro told Wetzel that Kiffin is Miami’s top candidate, with Randy Shannon as the defensive coordinator.

The rumor is intriguing but also a little wild for a few reasons. One, Diaz has not been fired yet. Two, a new athletic director hasn’t been hired yet. Three, we don’t know if Kiffin would leave Ole Miss after just two seasons. He is notorious for leaving programs quickly (hello Tennessee!) and he might not want to repeat history.

However, there are a few reasons why Miami could be enticing for him. The Hurricanes have a tradition of success and just need the right coach to revive them. The competition in the ACC Coastal division is also weaker than the vaunted SEC West. Then again, the money, fan base and prestige is stronger in the SEC, and that might be enough for Kiffin.

H/T Clarion Ledger

Photo: Sep 18, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffen at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports