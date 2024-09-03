Miami QB Cam Ward makes surprising comment about Pac-12

The Pac-12 was often not considered to be a tough football conference, nor were its fans regarded as loud and passionate. However, Cam Ward has come out swinging when it comes to defending his former conference.

Ward began his college career with Incarnate Word before transferring to Washington State. Ward played for the Cougars in the Pac-12 from 2022-2023 before transferring to Miami for the 2024 season once the Pac-12 imploded.

Ward led his Hurricanes to a 41-17 win at the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. on Saturday. After leading his team to the easy win, Ward downplayed the environment at The Swamp.

“I played at USC. USC wasn’t packed, but it was louder than this. I played at Oregon and it was louder than this. The Pac-12 gets misspoken for. The Pac-12, that’s where I believe real football is played. … Washington was one of the loudest environments I’ve played (in),” Ward said.

That’s quite an endorsement from the former Cougar.

Ward was one of the most sought-after players in college football after last season and showed on Saturday why that was the case. He passed for 385 yards and 3 touchdowns as Miami cruised to victory.

Miami plays Florida A&M next, and their schedule is looking very favorable at this point — especially if they play in such easy environments, according to Ward.