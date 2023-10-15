 Skip to main content
Michael Penix Jr. crying in emotional postgame interview

October 14, 2023
by Larry Brown
Michael Penix Jr was crying

Washington pulled off a huge win over Oregon on Saturday to remain undefeated, and the victory left Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. overcome with emotion.

Penix passed for 302 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Huskies’ 36-33 win over the Ducks and threw the winning touchdown pass with 1:38 left in the game. The Indiana Hoosiers transfer has his Huskies 6-0 and one of just two remaining unbeaten teams in the Pac-12 (USC is the other).

Penix was so overcome with emotion that he could be seen crying in his postgame interview.

Penix said he had a lot of his family at the game. It wasn’t just Penix who was emotional, but also his family members.

This is the second season Penix has spent with Washington. He has passed for 2,301 yards and 20 touchdowns in six games this season.

