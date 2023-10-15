Michael Penix Jr. crying in emotional postgame interview

Washington pulled off a huge win over Oregon on Saturday to remain undefeated, and the victory left Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. overcome with emotion.

Penix passed for 302 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Huskies’ 36-33 win over the Ducks and threw the winning touchdown pass with 1:38 left in the game. The Indiana Hoosiers transfer has his Huskies 6-0 and one of just two remaining unbeaten teams in the Pac-12 (USC is the other).

Penix was so overcome with emotion that he could be seen crying in his postgame interview.

Michael Penix brought to tears as his long journey has brought him to the top. Our purple king 👑 pic.twitter.com/PLAK4zDyCL — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 14, 2023

What a moment for Michael Penix Jr wow what a great emotional moment Purple Rain playing , fans on the field Penix in tears, what’s moment for the #Huskies and #pac12 pic.twitter.com/KjvCFSuUDt — Ace Football Analytics (@js_ace_football) October 14, 2023

Penix said he had a lot of his family at the game. It wasn’t just Penix who was emotional, but also his family members.

Michael Penix Jr. shares an emotional hug with his family after the win ❤️@UW_Football pic.twitter.com/lfw8koTL70 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2023

Michael Penix, family in tears after he leads a game winning drive against Oregon, enters the UW locker room. He was already the Heisman frontrunner. This was his Heisman Moment. pic.twitter.com/nEvd6l0mIy — Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) October 14, 2023

This is the second season Penix has spent with Washington. He has passed for 2,301 yards and 20 touchdowns in six games this season.