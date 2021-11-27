Video: Michigan and Ohio State in tunnel confrontation at halftime

The rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State is one of the most heated in all of sports, and that nearly boiled over at halftime of Saturday’s game.

Video from the Michigan Stadium tunnel showed players from both teams getting involved in a halftime confrontation. While nothing serious happened, coaches had to make sure the players remained separated, and the game referees even had to get involved. Some staffers even seemed to be exchanging words.

Chaos in the tunnel between Ohio State & Michigan pic.twitter.com/HedljphBq1 — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) November 27, 2021

It wasn’t clear what sparked this, but that’s how it goes sometimes with both teams in close proximity as they head to their locker rooms. It’s also worth noting that tempers were flaring on the field, as Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson and Michigan’s Vincent Gray had an on-field confrontation late in the half.

The rivalry is alive and well 😤 pic.twitter.com/BmsnEyvenk — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 27, 2021

Add in the fact that both teams count down to this game all year and you have a recipe for heightened emotions.

The Wolverines, who have not beaten Ohio State since 2011, carried a 14-13 lead into halftime.