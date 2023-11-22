Report: Michigan State identifies top target for head coach job

The Michigan State Spartans are reportedly moving closer to filling their vacant head football coach position.

The Spartans are targeting Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith as their leading candidate for the job, according to John Brice of Football Scoop. Michigan State would like to get the hire done as quickly as possible ahead of the start of the offseason, and Smith has a modest buyout of $3 million.

Smith has been the head coach at Oregon State since 2018 and has overseen the program’s turnaround. The Beavers are 8-3 this season going into their final game against Oregon, following up a 10-3 season last year. However, Oregon State’s uncertain future in what is left of the Pac-12 may be enough to motivate Smith to leave his alma mater behind.

The Spartans are looking for a replacement for Mel Tucker, who was fired in September amid sexual harassment allegations.